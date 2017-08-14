Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page
Eye Level 2- Home Page
Eye Level 3 Home Page

Over 9.3 crore PAN cards linked with Aadhaar numbers

Added by Indo American News on August 14, 2017.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
The deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking is 31 August 2017. Photo: Mint

The deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking is 31 August 2017. Photo: Mint

More than 9.3 crore Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) have been linked with Aadhaar, a senior income tax department officer said.

Of the total Aadhaar-PAN linking, which is nearly 30% of the total about 30 crore PAN holders, about three crore linkages were done in June and July.

“By 5 August, which was the last date for filing income tax returns (ITRs), over 9.3 crore PAN-Aadhaar linkages have been registered by the I-T department,” he said.

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com

 

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *