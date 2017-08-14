Over 9.3 crore PAN cards linked with Aadhaar numbers

More than 9.3 crore Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) have been linked with Aadhaar, a senior income tax department officer said.

Of the total Aadhaar-PAN linking, which is nearly 30% of the total about 30 crore PAN holders, about three crore linkages were done in June and July.

“By 5 August, which was the last date for filing income tax returns (ITRs), over 9.3 crore PAN-Aadhaar linkages have been registered by the I-T department,” he said.

Credit: livemint.com