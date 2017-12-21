Overseas BJP Friends: Excited, Jubilant and Somewhat Relieved
HOUSTON: Overseas Friends of Bharatiya Janata Party (OFBJP) karyakartas (volunteers) gathered for a spontaneous celebration of the BJP victories over lunch at a local Indian restaurant on a rainy Monday afternoon.
Most of these dedicated members were awake till the wee hours as counting of votes in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh unfolded. The fact that they could make it to the celebrations on a busy office day speaks volumes about their commitment to BJP.
Many senior members of the community addressed the assembly. In his opening remarks, Houston chapter coordinator Achalesh Amar provided a brief glimpse of the efforts put forth by the Houston community in this election. He applauded contributions of two well-know senior community members, Ramesh Shah and Sharad Amin, who are in Gujarat ,campaigning on the ground.
Noting that in Gujarat the vote percentage difference was close to 9% over the closest rival, yet the number of extra seats BJP won was just marginally higher, Amar urged the gathering to be extra vigilant about future poll strategies.
In Himachal Pradesh, even though the vote difference was close to 7% over the nearest rivals, BJP won more than twice the number of seats from the incumbent party.
Dr. Jayaram Guntapali spoke about the handicap BJP faced because of the 22 years of anti-incumbency sentiments and the efforts put in my ground level workers to overcome this and other issues to put in a spirited campaign.
Raghuveer Reddy drew the attention of BJP leadership towards Telangana and the opportunity there for BJP to emerge as a credible alternative.
Sangeeta Dua, the women and youth coordinator of Houston OFBJP chapter, stressed he need of attracting more youth and women to such celebrations so that they would get involved in political activities.
Dr Bimal Talati spoke about the need of BJP to work on the Ram Mandir and Article 370 issues immediately to retain its voter base.
There was a general consensus that the members would need to work extra hard for 2019 elections. The speeches were followed by a sumptuous lunch.
India can not be corruption free and prosperous nation even if you can make modi the prime minster of India for a million years. The main reason is corruption is in our blood regardless of which party is in power. I know for sure Gujarat has more corruption in rural area just like Shivasena is doing extortion in Bombay. Modi or Rahul with two eyes can not see every one of his party members. In 70 years we can not provide clean water for drinking to our citizen. What vikash we are talking ? Election come and nobody talks about issue of the people just throwing mud to each other and make people to enjoy by words but no deeds. My friend so many country were poor but now they well off than India …Korea ? Japan was totally ruined in world war II ? All MLA is rich after coming to power where did they get money? Indian politician knows how to steal manoey and not get caught. example is 2G there was gotala but hard to reach the root of Gotala and finally made them free. Is this country you talking about progress of 70 years ? Best of luck ..God can not help the thieves.