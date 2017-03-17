Overwhelming Community Support for North South Foundation

HOUSTON: The Houston Chapter of the North South Foundation (NSF) held its fundraising gala at India House on March 10. The objective was to raise funds to support NSF’s India Scholarship program and the 2017 National Finals Competition at the University of Houston in August. Over 100 supporters including businesses and individuals from the Greater Houston area attended this event. Consul General of India, Dr. Anupam Ray, who attended the event emphasized the importance of instilling core values of discipline, perseverance, and humility in children and how these goals are closely aligned with the philosophy of NSF. Dr. Ray also appreciated NSF’s academic efforts in USA and in India.

Dr. Ratnam Chitturi, Founder of NSF gave the attendees a summary of NSF’s achievements over the past 28 years and shared his vision of NSF’s future mission in USA and in India. Dr. Chitturi also emphasized that NSF operates on a 100% volunteer-run model with no payroll employees, and complimented the commitment of the Indo-American community in ensuring its sustainability and success.

Sai Rachakonda, long-time NSF-Houston coordinator and convener of the 2017 NSF Nationals Finals, highlighted the Chapter’s success in helping many Houston area children get to the National stage, including Scripps Spelling Bee, Math Counts, Geography Bee and others. He thanked the attendees for their long time encouragement and support. This was followed by three NSF alumni sharing their personal experience with NSF and how this association has helped them look forward to a bright future built on NSF’s core values. The event concluded with dinner and a captivating evening presented by Gary’s Z-band musical group.

North South Foundation (NSF) is a non-profit, volunteer run organization established in 1989 by Dr. Ratnam Chitturi. The goal is to promote excellence in human endeavor by providing resources to help deserving and economically disadvantaged students establish successful careers. To realize these goals, NSF has instituted a Scholarship program in India through its 25 centers from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The students can pursue educational careers in engineering, medical or polytechnic schools.

Academic competitions conducted by the Foundation support the India Scholarship program. It is encouraging to note that for the past 10 years, the Scripps National Spelling Bee Champions are NSF Children. Similarly, children trained by NSF have excelled in other national competitions including, National Geography Bee, Math Olympiad, Math Counts, Science Bowl and History Bee and others.

NSF-US operates 92 Regional Chapters in the United States. The Foundation’s Houston Chapter has been conducting the workshops and contests for the past 24 years. NSF-Houston is supported by a team of more than 50 volunteers. The chapter provides volunteering opportunities for high school children too. This year, the regional contests will be conducted on 08/09-Apr. Last date for registrations is 27-Mar.

The year marks an important milestone for NSF-Houston which plans to host the 2017 National Finals at the University of Houston on August 12 and 13. The year also coincides with the 25th Anniversary for the Academic Bee contests. About 1,500 children selected from the centers all over the country are expected to participate. The finals event can be watched live on NSF Channel on YUPPTV while previous years events can be watched on demand. Needless to say, an undertaking of such proportions cannot be successful without volunteer and financial support from our local Indian community.