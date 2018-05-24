Paani Poori Productions Present Zakir Khan for the First Time in Houston

HOUSTON: ‘Zakir Khan’ also known as Sakht Launda is one of the brightest Indian stand-up comedian, writer and presenter. AIB founder Tanmay Bhat describes Zakir as “The biggest stand-up comedy act in India. Period”.

One of the few comedians to consistently sell out venues across the country with his hard-to-resist Zakir’s phenomenal rise as one of the most popular comedians in the country is nothing short of extraordinary. In 2012, he won Comedy Central’s India’s Best Stand Up Comedian competition. While touring with his Amazon Prime special, Haq Se Single, he sold out to arenas of thousands.

Called a pioneer of storytelling in Indian comedy, he serves up his take on modern India with a hard-to-resist rustic humor that’ll have you nodding your heads and clapping as you relate to everything he says. He can smoothly switch modes for an audience full of family members, a corporate crowd or a room full of men. Each show will know him as a different Zakir.

His family has a strong lineage of musical and cultural ethos. His grandfather Ustad Moinuddin Khan, a Padma Shri awardee, was a vocalist and an eminent performer of classical musical under the Jaipur Gharana. His father Ismail Khan is another eminent musician. Zakir very passionate about reciting and writing Urdu and Hindi poetry.

He often collaborates with other popular comedians and co-hosted the 5th Golden Kela Award with famous stand-up comedians Papa CJ and Vir Das.

Zakir shares a unique relationship with his fans, as he put it “It’s a very unique and adorable relation which I share with my audience. The faces might change as you do shows in various places but the emotions remain the same. I connect with them by being honest with my stories. Whatever I feel, I say through the form of stories. There is a certain standard which I maintain with my fans”

Paani Poori Productions in association with Amir Dodhiya of New York Life, is proud to present Zakir Khan for the first time in Houston on Friday, June 22, at Old Stafford Center at 8:30 pm to connect with his fans and create new ones. The doors will open at 7:15pm for food sales by Nirmanz Food boutique and seating will start at 8:00 pm. The show has been made possible with the support of Sponsors like Discount Power, Sterling McCall Toyota, Smile Profile Dentistry, CellPay, Devesh Pathak CPA & Sameeta’s Beauty Lounge. Tickets for the show can be bought online at TicketHungama.com, Sulekha.com, HumTumDesi.com and DesiWindow.com.

For further information and bulk tickets (Groups of 10 or more), please call 832-443-7350 or email paanipooriproductions@gmail.com