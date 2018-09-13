Padma Bhushan A.R. Rahman, The Musical Genius Live In Concert in Houston!



HOUSTON: A.R. Rahman, a Grammy and Academy Award winning music composer, singer-songwriter, music producer, musician, multi-instrumentalist and philanthropist is coming to Houston to perform live with a stunning entourage of talented artists like Udit Narayan, Mano, Ranjit Barot, Neeti Mohan, Javed Ali, Jonita Gandhi and many others!

Described as one of the world’s most prominent and creative music composer, Rahman’s compositions are best known for synergizing the best of the East and the West; integrating Indian classical music with western music sounds, world music genres and traditional orchestral arrangements.

Rahman’s musical interests stem from his love of experimentation. He is skilled in Carnatic music, Western classical, Hindustani music and the Qawwali style of Nusrat Fateh Ali and combines these diverse genres beautifully in his multi-faceted compositions!

Working in India’s various film industries, international cinema and theatre, Rahman is one of the world’s all-time top selling recording artists. In a notable career spanning two decades, Rahman has garnered particular acclaim for redefining contemporary Indian film music and thus contributing to the success of several films. Some of his most notable Hindi films include Rangeela, Bombay, Guru, Taal, Dil Se and Lagaan.

A.R. Rahman has been awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award, in 2010 by the Government of India and was included on the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people in2009. He has won two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe, four National Film Awards, fifteen Filmfare Awards and thirteen Filmfare Awards South in addition to numerous other awards and nominations. Rahman is currently one of the highest paid composers of the motion picture industry. He is a notable humanitarian and philanthropist, donating and raising money for beneficial causes and supporting charities.

After five successful sold out shows across USA, Rahman will be performing with his highly accomplished entourage on Saturday, September 15, at the Smart Financial Center, Sugar Land at 8.00 p.m.

The concert is presented by Rajender Singh of Star Promotion.

For VIP tickets call Rajender Singh at 281-975-7469 or 281-222-4500. Tickets also available at www.ticketmaster.com