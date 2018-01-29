Padmaavat box office collection day 4: Sanjay Leela Bhansali film collects Rs 114 crore in opening weekend

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat is set to create history at the Indian box office. With a monumental collection of Rs 32 crore on its first Friday, Padmaavat’s performance is a reminder that despite widespread protests, cinephiles showed up at the ticketing counters to appreciate a piece of art and stand by the freedom of expression. Continuing its winning streak on Sunday too, Padmaavat earned a whopping Rs 31 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 114 crore.

