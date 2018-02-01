Padmaavat Premiere Brings Bollywood Glamour Back to Houston

SUGAR LAND: Texans Energy and Masala Radio brought back the nostalgias of glamorous Bollywood movie premieres with the premiere screening of the much awaited Padmaavat in 3D IMAX on Thursday, January 25 at 7:30 PM. CEO Javed Meghani exclaimed, “I wanted to celebrate Texans Energy’s record 4Q sales, and in one week, Masala Radio was able to organize this beautiful Premiere Night, and blast it throughout Houston.

We were flooded with emails of electricity bills, and on Monday we had record signups; more than in any one day of our ten-year history. We sold out the 3D IMAX theater in 2 days of promotion and had to accommodate overflow in a second Theater!”

Texans Energy and Masala Radio clients, sponsors, VIPs, friends, family and crew were treated to an elegant Premiere with souvenir tickets and professional photo shoots with giant posters and royally dressed characters of Padmaavat, Raja Ratan Singh and the evil Alauddin Khalji.

All of this happened amidst a giant octagon Tent Couture Maharaja Tent that looked like it was straight out of the movie! The Masala Crew, dressed in elegant Rajasthani garb, welcomed guests with traditional tikkas and sword wielding royal guards kept the anxious crowds from creating a stampede to get the best seats.

While many guests adorned themselves in the dresscode turbans, bandini, cholis, and large kundan jewelry – bodla tikkos and nose rings – Girish and Shital Rathi claimed the $500 prize for best dressed Rajasthani couple. “At first, I thought the 3D glasses would be annoying for a 3 hour Bollywood movie, but the effects of watching Ghoomar and the fight scenes in 3D were stunning” said Bhavna Pandya of Tent Couture.

A live DJ and Dhol added pre-show entertainment, and Infused Performing Arts presented a live Ghoomar dance which many felt was “the icing on the cake.” Javed & Nisha Meghani were so pleased with the response and success of the event, they are planning their next event incentive. Stay tuned to Masala Radio for more Bollywood and Cultural Event Incentives to save hundreds of dollars on your electricity bill by switching to Texans Energy.