‘Padmaavat’ producers seek help from the Supreme Court against ban on the film

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus may finally have a release date but its troubles are far from over. Now, the governments from various states including Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana amongst others have banned the release of the film in their states. After this controversy, the producers of the film have now sought help from the Supreme Court to help lift the ban from the states and to stop it from being banned in other states. According to reports in a leading media agency, the Apex Court has agreed to hear the plea of the producers.

