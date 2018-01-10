IAN- Home Page
‘Padmavat’ will not be released in Rajasthan: CM Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje today announced that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film ‘Padmavat’, originally titled ‘Padmavati’, will not release in the state on January 25.

Honouring the sentiments of the people of the state, the film will not be released in Rajasthan, she said in a statement here.

Following the announcement, state Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria, the Rajasthan BJP chief and several Rajput organisations spoke out against the movie.

