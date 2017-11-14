IAN- Home Page
‘Padmavati’: Incidents that made headlines about the Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh-Shahid Kapoor film

Padmavati

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been battling a lot of controversies stirred up by fringe groups and political parties. However the director now has a reason to smile after the Queen of Rajasthan’s Bundi, Mayuri Singh has come out in his support and the release of the film.

In an interview with ANI, the Queen said, “Let the movie Padmavati release first, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has assured us of nothing demeaning (of the Rajput clan has been shown) in it.”

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

