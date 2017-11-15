Padmavati protests turn violent, Karni Sena members vandalise cinema hall in Kota

The protest against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavati turned violent on Tuesday as members of Karni Sena vandalised a cinema hall in Kota, ANI reported. The whole act of violence was caught on camera. The Karni Sena members can be seen in the video smashing glass counters and windows of Aakash theatre where Padmavati trailer was being played. According to report, eight people have been arrested after the incident.

“In a democracy everyone has right to protest. If they protest democratically, no one will have an objection. If they take law in their hands, then they will be punishable under law. I have been told that 8 people have been arrested,” said Rajasthan Home minister Gulab Chand Kataria.

Credit: indianexpress.com