Pak SC wants ex-PM Sharif’s trial in graft cases completed in a month

Added by Indo American News on June 11, 2018.
Saved under World News
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Sunday directed an anti-corruption court to wind up within a month proceedings against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.

Three cases were launched against Sharif, 68, and his family members in September last year post his disqualification as the premier by the Supreme Court in July.

The court had also set a six-month deadline to complete the cases but later extended it by two months in March and then again by a month in May, which finally ended yesterday.

 

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

