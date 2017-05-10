Pakistan airlines pilot invites unauthorised woman into cockpit; puts passengers’ lives at risk

Pakistan International Airlines is fast earning notoriety for putting the lives of its passengers at risk as a pilot of the country’s flag carrier has been accused of allowing an unauthorised foreign national into the cockpit during landing. According to a report in Geo News, Captain Shahzad Aziz, the pilot of PIA flight PK-853 from Tokyo to Beijing, invited a young Chinese woman into the cockpit earlier this week, endangering the lives of other passengers.

As per the report, the woman remained inside the cockpit with the pilot and first officer for over two hours despite not being authorised into the cabin area. She reportedly came out of the compartment only after the plane landed. The woman was also alone with the pilot at one stage, according to a reporter of the news channel, who was also travelling on the same plane.

Credit: indianexpress.com