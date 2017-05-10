Eye Level- Home Page
IAN- Home Page

Pakistan airlines pilot invites unauthorised woman into cockpit; puts passengers’ lives at risk

Added by Indo American News on May 10, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
As per the law, the pilot has the responsibility to ensure that no unauthorised person enters the restricted part of the aircraft. (File Photo)

As per the law, the pilot has the responsibility to ensure that no unauthorised person enters the restricted part of the aircraft. (File Photo)

Pakistan International Airlines is fast earning notoriety for putting the lives of its passengers at risk as a pilot of the country’s flag carrier has been accused of allowing an unauthorised foreign national into the cockpit during landing. According to a report in Geo News, Captain Shahzad Aziz, the pilot of PIA flight PK-853 from Tokyo to Beijing, invited a young Chinese woman into the cockpit earlier this week, endangering the lives of other passengers.

As per the report, the woman remained inside the cockpit with the pilot and first officer for over two hours despite not being authorised into the cabin area. She reportedly came out of the compartment only after the plane landed. The woman was also alone with the pilot at one stage, according to a reporter of the news channel, who was also travelling on the same plane.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *