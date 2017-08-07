Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page
Eye Level 2- Home Page

Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba behind Amarnath terror attack: J&K police

Added by Indo American News on August 7, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
The Amarnath Yatra terror attack on 10 July left 32 people, including two police officers, dead in Jammu and Kashmir. Photo: PTI

The Amarnath Yatra terror attack on 10 July left 32 people, including two police officers, dead in Jammu and Kashmir. Photo: PTI

SRINIGAR: Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday said Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was responsible for last month’s Amarnath Yatra terror attack.

J&K police said an investigation had concluded that LeT and Kashmiri accomplices were behind the 10 July attack that saw militants open fire on a bus carrying Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

Click here to read more…

Credit: www.livemint.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *