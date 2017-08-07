Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba behind Amarnath terror attack: J&K police
The Amarnath Yatra terror attack on 10 July left 32 people, including two police officers, dead in Jammu and Kashmir. Photo: PTI
SRINIGAR: Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday said Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was responsible for last month’s Amarnath Yatra terror attack.
J&K police said an investigation had concluded that LeT and Kashmiri accomplices were behind the 10 July attack that saw militants open fire on a bus carrying Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.
