Pakistan cancels licenses of weapons issued to Hafiz Saeed and his aides
Hafiz Saeed, Chief of Pakistan’s religious group Jamaat-ud-Dawa addresses a seminar in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. ÔªøPakistan has placed the leader of a charity linked to a militant group under house arrest. Hafiz Saeed, whose Jamaat-ud-Dawa is a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba, the group behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks, was placed under house arrest along with four aides.(AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Pakistan has cancelled the licenses of 44 weapons issued to JuD chief Hafiz Saeed and other members of his organisations, citing security reasons. An official of the Punjab Home Department said the step has been taken in line with the government’s action against Saeed and his organisations – the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and the Falaha-e-Insanyat (FIF).
