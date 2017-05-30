Eye Level- Home Page
Pakistan fears Indian influence in Afghanistan, say US spy chiefs

AFP/File Photo

WASHINGTON: The US intelligence community, in a rare acknowledgement of Pakistan’s concerns, has informed Congress that Islama­bad does not want heavy Indian influence in Afghanistan and will likely turn to China to offset New Delhi’s sway on its western borders.

The discussion on Pakistan’s interests in Afghanistan was part of a recent congressional hearing on the Afghan war and is linked to a general debate in Washington on the issue. The Trump administration is finalising a new policy for Afghanistan and the ongoing consultations in the White House have generated much interest in the US media and think tanks.

Credit: dawn.com

