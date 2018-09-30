Pakistan rakes up RSS, Yogi Adityanath, NRC to attack India at UN

NEW DELHI: A day after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj sharply criticised Islamabad over its sponsorship of cross-border terrorism, Pakistan’s envoy to the United Nations Saad Warraich on Sunday trained guns at RSS and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allege that there was no room for dissent in “illiberal India of today”. Exercising the Right of Reply, Warraich accused the RSS, BJP’s ideological mentor, of supporting the spread of fascism through its centres.

“The breeding ground of terrorism in our region is the RSS centres of Fascism. The claims of religious superiority are perpetrated through straight patronage all across India,” the Pakistan envoy said. He also said that the face of the largest Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was an unabashed Hindu extremist who openly advocated religious superiority of Hindus.

Credit: indianexpress.com