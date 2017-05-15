Pakistan signs nearly $500 million in China deals at Silk Road summit
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan signed new deals with China on Saturday worth nearly $500 million ahead of Beijing’s international forum on its “Silk Road” trade and infrastructure initiative for Asia, Africa and Europe, the Pakistani government said.
The memorandums of understanding add to $57 billion already pledged for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC), a network of rail, road and energy infrastructure that is part of the wider Chinese project also known as the Belt and Road initiative, or One Belt, One Road.
Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com