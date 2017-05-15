Pakistan signs nearly $500 million in China deals at Silk Road summit

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan signed new deals with China on Saturday worth nearly $500 million ahead of Beijing’s international forum on its “Silk Road” trade and infrastructure initiative for Asia, Africa and Europe, the Pakistani government said.

The memorandums of understanding add to $57 billion already pledged for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC), a network of rail, road and energy infrastructure that is part of the wider Chinese project also known as the Belt and Road initiative, or One Belt, One Road.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com