Pakistan successfully test-fires first submarine-launched cruise missile: ISPR

The range of the missile is 450 kilometres, the DG ISPR said.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated the team behind the launch and the nation on the development, Maj Gen Ghafoor said.

The missile was launched from an undisclosed location in the Indian Ocean, Radio Pakistan reported.

Click here to read more…

Credit: www.dawn.com