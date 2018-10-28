Pakistan sweep Australia 3-0 in T20 series

DUBAI: Top-ranked Pakistan put in another clinical performance to beat Australia by 33 runs in the third and final Twenty20 match and completed a 3-0 series sweep on Sunday.

Australia finished their disappointing tour without a win as they also lost the Test series 1-0 after narrowly escaping with a draw in the first Test.

Credit: indianexpress.com