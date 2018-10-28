Pakistan sweep Australia 3-0 in T20 series
The Australian chase fell off for the third successive time and was bowled out for 117 in 19.1 overs. (PCB Twitter)
DUBAI: Top-ranked Pakistan put in another clinical performance to beat Australia by 33 runs in the third and final Twenty20 match and completed a 3-0 series sweep on Sunday.
Australia finished their disappointing tour without a win as they also lost the Test series 1-0 after narrowly escaping with a draw in the first Test.
