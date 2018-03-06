IAN- Home Page
SBI Home Page

Pakistan will continue to threaten American interests: US intel chief

Added by Indo American News on March 6, 2018.
Saved under World News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
"Militant groups supported by Islamabad will continue to take advantage of their safe haven in Pakistan to plan and conduct attacks in India and Afghanistan, including against US interests," Coats said.

“Militant groups supported by Islamabad will continue to take advantage of their safe haven in Pakistan to plan and conduct attacks in India and Afghanistan, including against US interests,” Coats said.

WASHINGTON: Pakistan will continue to threaten US interests by deploying new nuclear weapons capabilities, maintaining ties with militants, restricting counter terrorism cooperation and drawing closer to China, America’s top spymaster said on Tuesday.

Testifying before the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee on worldwide threats, Director of National Intelligence Daniel R Coats also said the ties between India and China are expected to be tense and possibly deteriorate.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *