Pakistan will continue to threaten American interests: US intel chief

WASHINGTON: Pakistan will continue to threaten US interests by deploying new nuclear weapons capabilities, maintaining ties with militants, restricting counter terrorism cooperation and drawing closer to China, America’s top spymaster said on Tuesday.

Testifying before the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee on worldwide threats, Director of National Intelligence Daniel R Coats also said the ties between India and China are expected to be tense and possibly deteriorate.

Credit: timesofindia.com