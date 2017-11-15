IAN- Home Page
Texas Renaissance Festival- Home Page

Pakistani students bring home silver from international science competition

Added by Indo American News on November 15, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

23518917_504149246623441_2858991205855932974_n

A team of young scientists from Pakistan won a silver medal in the International Genetically Engineered Machines (iGEM) competition, The Express Tribune reported on Tuesday.

The Pakistani team, comprising 10 boys and two girls, built a DNA circuit to develop a “Reporter Fish” that would be able to detect contaminated water by changing its colour and warn fishermen. The team also developed a digital sensor through which people in the fishing industry would receive a warning through a text message if arsenic was detected in water.

Click here to read more

Credit: dawn.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *