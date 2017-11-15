Pakistani students bring home silver from international science competition

A team of young scientists from Pakistan won a silver medal in the International Genetically Engineered Machines (iGEM) competition, The Express Tribune reported on Tuesday.

The Pakistani team, comprising 10 boys and two girls, built a DNA circuit to develop a “Reporter Fish” that would be able to detect contaminated water by changing its colour and warn fishermen. The team also developed a digital sensor through which people in the fishing industry would receive a warning through a text message if arsenic was detected in water.

Credit: dawn.com