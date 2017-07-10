Eye Level- Home Page
Pakistan’s glorification of Burhan Wani is condemnable, says Centre

Added by Indo American News on July 10, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
NEW DELHI: The government on Sunday said the international community must come together in condemning Pakistan’s “support and sponsorship” of terror, which was evident in the blatant endorsement of terror outfits and their operatives by top Pakistani officials+ .

“First Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson read from banned LeT’s script. Now Pakistan’s COAS glorifies Burhan Wani. Pakistan’s terror support and sponsorship needs to be condemned by one and all,” foreign ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said in a tweet today.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

