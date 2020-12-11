Pan IIT USA’s 2020 Global Summit Features Eminent Speakers

Houston: PanIIT USA, a volunteer run organization, hosted its first ever virtual global summit on December 4-5, 2020 – IIT2020: with the theme “The Future is now”.

This mega global summit, had an elite global audience of 17000 over the 2 days. 275+ distinguished speakers; 5 unicorn founders, 40+ Venture Capitalists, 4 CXO’s from billionaire-fortune 1000 companies, thought leaders, futurists, go-givers and more , graced the stage sharing their thoughts & vision and thus enriched the event. In addition, 35+ sponsors and 20 + supporting organizations enabled this event. IIT 2020 was the PanIIT USA’s attempt to tackle some of the significant challenges of today as well as tomorrow. We are fast approaching a population of 10 billion+ global citizens. How will we scale to provide food, health, and education to future generations? What will be the new global paradigm for living in this new normal?

Sanjiv Goyal, Conference-chair and Witty Bindra, Co-chair espoused that it is only through fostering innovation and entrepreneurship that we can build a better world and a better future for all mankind.

Honorable Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi opened the summit, and he challenged all participants to build a better world. He challenged the PanIIT USA to develop startup ecosystems, accord equal opportunities across the societal spectrum, and provide access to education for all. His mantra was beautifully summarized by him in three key words, Reform, Perform & Transform. The 2 day summit included keynotes, fireside chats, talks, discussions with stalwarts of various global corporations, IIT Directors & prominent global dignitaries on 3 different subject tracks, as well as a Startups segment, a Global segment & a novel “Unconference” platform .

It was a non-stop feast of engaging sessions starting Thursday early morning 4:00 am PST and ending on Saturday evening 4 pm PST. thus making it a continuous show for over 36+hours.

We had close to 450 submissions in our Startups segment and a little over 40 global Venture Capitalists participated in these sessions. The innovative “Unconference” segment in itself had 11 Tracks and 55 speakers and ran for over 24 hours. The mega summit was a resounding success, truly projecting the IIT’s as a global brand.

Pan IIT USA President Sundy Srinivasan emphasized that the all-volunteer team did a phenomenal job, not only designing the program, but raising sponsorships, spreading the word and giving attention to the minutest detail. In short, it was incredible team work that made this mega summit a reality.