Parents of Slain Santa Fe Exchange Student Start Foundation in Her Name

Houston: More than two years after the Santa Fe High School shooting, the family of a Pakistani exchange student killed during the massacre is determined to keep her memory alive through a new foundation that will provide university scholarships to low-income Pakistani women.

Abdul Aziz Sheikh and Farah Naz are hopeful this nonprofit initiative, the Sabika for Peace Foundation, will expand educational opportunities for those who need it most. The organization is named for their daughter, Sabika, an exchange student, and one of the 10 people killed during a shooting at Santa Fe High School in May 2018. — Houston Chronicle