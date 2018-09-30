IAN- Home Page
Pari Mahal, the Abode of Fairies in Srinagar

Added by Indo American News on September 30, 2018.
Saved under Travel
Srinagar is a place that is often called as the ‘Venice of the East’ or the ‘Kashmiri Venice’. This summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir has all the reasons to justify the title of being the Kashmiri Venice. It won’t be an exaggeration to say that visiting this place only once would just not be enough. 

The city’s popular drawcard cannot be singled out from the vast array of options. Mughal Gardens, the mesmerising and serene Dal Lake, and many picturesque locations makes it one of the top tourist destinations in India. 

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

