Pasrija Takes Helm at TiE Houston; Rojas is Exec. Director

HOUSTON: The Indus Entrepreneurs Houston Chapter whose mission is to foster entrepreneurship, announced that Dr. Arun Pasrija, will be its new President succeeding John S. Reale, Jr.,. who will remain on the Board of Directors.

“I am proud to take on this role to continue the progress made under JR and Aruna Viswanathan’s leadership”, stated Pasrija. “I hope to build on TiE’s strong foundation to strengthen Houston’s entrepreneurship ecosystem by bringing value of TiE global network to Houston. I look forward to working with our dedicated membership base across our local and global organization, working collaboratively with other like-minded organizations and welcome new members to help us fulfill our mission.”

Pasrija is the CEO and co-founder of CHR Solutions, a billing software, IT services, and telecom engineering company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Prior to co-founding CHR Solutions, he has had over 15 years of broad experience at AT&T/Lucent and L-3 Communications in various executive-level roles in both domestic and international markets. His entrepreneurial success in building CHR solutions has been recognized by being a finalist for the ‘Gulf Coast Region E&Y’s Entrepreneur of the Year’ for five different times. Pasrija has been a TiE Houston Charter Member since 2001, on its board for the last 5 years, and actively involved with TiE global community attending several TiE Global retreats in past few years.

“’Leader’ is the first word that comes to mind when thinking about Arun,” said Reale, the co-founder and CEO of Station Houston. “His commitment to the organization, its members and the community has been consistent and exemplary throughout the years. I am excited for TiE’s future and our ability to continue our support the growth of our local startup and entrepreneurship community.”

TiE Houston is also pleased to announce that Ana Rojas Bastidas will be the new Executive Director of the chapter. She has With 12 years of corporate experience in human resources, recruitment, and training, is a recent transplant to Houston from South Florida and had been volunteering for TiE Houston for last six months.

“The energy of the Houston entrepreneurial community is boundless and I feel so fortunate to be able to use my talents and experience to help drive that force here with TiE Houston with support from TiE global. I am looking forward to planning and participating in all the initiatives we have planned for 2017 and beyond.” says Rojas