Pataakha review: Vishal Bhardwaj pulls off a rousing parable

By Shubhra Gupta

Cast: Vijay Raaz, Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan, Namit Das, Saanand Varma, Abhishek Duhan

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Movie Ratings: 3 stars

Somewhere in rural Rajasthan, two sisters are born fighting, and they keep fighting. With everything they’ve got: imaginative ‘gaalis’, fists, kicks, wrestler-style moves. Their fights are the stuff of village ‘tamasha’, with people gathering and cheering, as the two beat, punch and fling each other to the ground, and have to be pulled apart, mostly by their hapless father.

It took me a while to fully get into the film. Why do these sisters look as if they do not bathe for days on end? Their matted hair and unwashed faces distracted me, as did their thick accents which feel faux in the beginning, making their rat-a-tat-tat dialogues quite incomprehensible in places. Why are they fighting in the first place?

