Patanjali Yogpeeth (USA) Trust Conducts Self-development & Patanjali Assistant Yoga Teacher Training Workshop in Houston

By Shailaja Menon

HOUSTON: The Patanjali Yogpeeth (USA) Trust conducted third Self-Development and Assistant Teacher program at Arya Samaj of Greater Houston (ASGH). The three-day workshop began on October 5 and concluded on October 7. The Patanjali Yogpeeth founded by P. P. Swami Ramdev is driven by a core belief that “Good health is the birthright of all human beings”. To achieve his dream of making the world healthy and disease-free, Swami Ramdev has relentlessly worked to promote good health through the ancient system of Yog. To spread knowledge about Sage Patanjali’s core principles of Yog and to make Yog accessible to masses the Pantanjali Yogapeeth conducts yoga camps, “Shivirs” and workshops. The Assistant Yog Teacher training Workshop conducted in Houston was part of this noble mission.



Dr. Dilip Sarkar and Shekhar Agrawal led the workshop. Dr. Dilip Sarkar is one of the foremost experts in Yoga Therapy who combines his 45-year experience in Western Medicine with his extensive knowledge of Integrative Medicine, including Ayurveda and Yoga Therapy. Shekhar Agarwal is the president of the Patanjali Yogpeeth (USA) Trust. He is a fervent advocate of Patanjali Yog and has been a yoga teacher for the past 20 years. He has been conducting teacher training for the past 10 years. The workshop covered Yoga & its Philosophy; Pranayama, its Philosophy & Practice; Anatomy & Physiology; Asanas & Traditional Exercises; Bandhas; Chakaras; Mudras; and Meditation, Acupressure. Furthermore, the participants learnt about core principles of Ayurveda, Healthy Life Style, Disease Specific Asanas/ Pranayama, Yoga and Meditation, Acupressure.



Over 60 participants attended the workshop and gained a deeper understanding of Sage Patanjali’s eight principles of Yoga and received systematic training of Yog postures and meditation. Upon completion of the Assistant Yog Teacher training, the participant can promote yog and conduct free yog-pranayam classes.

This training will allow the participants to be part of a global movement pioneered by Swami Ramdev to revive the ancient yog science and fulfill his dream for Healthy and Disease-free world.