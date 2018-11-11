Paws for breath: India’s pampered pooches get clean air as people choke on smog

GURUGRAM: While most residents of the Indian capital Delhi choked on toxic air this week, the dogs of the city’s elite were enjoying ambient music and purified air at a luxury resort for pets. Pollution in the capital rose to “severe” this week after revelers let off fireworks to mark the Hindu festival of Diwali, adding to the heavy smog caused by crop burning, vehicle fumes and industrial emissions.

Delhi’s air is among the worst in the world, although many in the city of more than 20 million are unable, or unwilling, to protect themselves from the cocktail of gases and particles. But at the TopDog Luxury Pet Resort, Gautam Kari, the chief operating officer who studied animal behaviourology in California, is offering relief for posh pooches.

Credit: indianexpress.com