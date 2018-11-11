TRF Home Page
Royal – Home Page

Paws for breath: India’s pampered pooches get clean air as people choke on smog

Added by Indo American News on November 11, 2018.
Saved under Health
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Pollution in the capital rose to “severe” this week after revelers let off fireworks to mark the Hindu festival of Diwali. (Source: PTI Photo by Kamal Singh)

Pollution in the capital rose to “severe” this week after revelers let off fireworks to mark the Hindu festival of Diwali. (Source: PTI Photo by Kamal Singh)

GURUGRAM: While most residents of the Indian capital Delhi choked on toxic air this week, the dogs of the city’s elite were enjoying ambient music and purified air at a luxury resort for pets. Pollution in the capital rose to “severe” this week after revelers let off fireworks to mark the Hindu festival of Diwali, adding to the heavy smog caused by crop burning, vehicle fumes and industrial emissions.

Delhi’s air is among the worst in the world, although many in the city of more than 20 million are unable, or unwilling, to protect themselves from the cocktail of gases and particles. But at the TopDog Luxury Pet Resort, Gautam Kari, the chief operating officer who studied animal behaviourology in California, is offering relief for posh pooches.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *