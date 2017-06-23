Peers Reminisce at Harish Jajoo’s Retirement Reception

By Sanchali Basu

SUGAR LAND: It was very nostalgic for everyone around, when peers, friends and relatives gathered for Harish Jajoo’s retirement reception at The Sugar Land Museum of Natural Science on Thursday, June 15. The Mayor and Members of City Council of The City of Sugarland had arranged the reception honoring the retiring Council member of District Four.

As attendees rolled in after work, they were warmly greeted at the door by Kayla Samek and scrumptious cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. As the crowd loosened and warmed up during the social hour, Harish, his wife Shashi, son Sid and the rest of Harish’s family mingled and made everyone feel welcome.

Emcee for the evening City Manager, Allen Bogard introduced the first speaker Council member Amy Mitchell. She thanked Harish for his continued valued and dedicated service to the city, highlighting all the major accomplishments during his tenure. Of special mention was the completion of the Smart Financial Center, the Brazos Park and Festival Site, implementation of Sugar Land’s fire based EMS and crime prevention cameras on major roads, sidewalk and pavement rehabilitation, completion of major roads University North and South and Dulles Ave. He was also instrumental in attracting hundreds of jobs via recruitment and expansion of corporations like Nalco, TI, Fluor and expansion of Memorial and Methodist hospitals. He also oversaw UH Sugar Land transition to Tier 1 branch.

Council member Mary Joyce echoed Mitchell’s sentiments and commended Harish on the passion with which he undertook to help the city. Current Mayor, Joe Zimmerman took the stage and congratulated Harish for his upcoming stint as a new grandfather. The timing couldn’t have been more perfect. He invited other council members to join him in presenting Harish with a very apt memento of a rocking chair and a plaque of recognition on behalf of The City of Sugarland.

Other council members also thanked Harish for his long ranged vision and bringing projects to fruition. Dr. Mazie Leftwich remarked about the trustworthy, respectful, patriotic attitude of service and his appreciation of diversity. Dr. Subodh Buchar, his personal physician joked about how he knows Mr. Jajoo inside and out (anatomically, physiologically etc.) and commended him on his growth over the years that he had known him and lauded the participation of Americans of Indian origin in mainstream US politics.

Kolbe Curtice (his treasurer for the last six years) also delivered a great speech in Mr. Jajoo’s praise. Some other dignitaries in attendance were James Patterson – Fort Bend County Commissioner, Justin Joyce – Justice of Peace of FB County, Jimmy Thompson – Former Mayor of Sugar Land, Carol McCutcheon, Incoming Council Member District 4 in Sugar Land and Ken Mathew- Mayor Pro Tem of City of Stafford

Finally, Mr. Jajoo and family were invited to be recognized and Harish thanked everyone of the very well attended audience. He was overwhelmed by the love, encouragement and support he received from his family, peers, friends and well-wishers. All clamored to pose for pictures with the dynamic duo of Harish and Shashi and they pleasantly obliged.

Some special friends were invited to Madras Pavilion for a quiet dinner after the reception.