People legally waiting for US migration to be admitted soon: Donald Trump

Added by Indo American News on October 28, 2018.
Saved under Immigration
Trump said, "Their laws are no good...we have laws that are the laughingstock of the world because of the Democrats."

US President Donald Trump  has said “millions of people” who are waiting for legal immigration to America will be admitted soon.

Addressing an election rally in North Carolina  on Friday, Trump said he wants “a strong border”.

 

 

Credit: economictimes.indiatimes.com

