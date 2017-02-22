HCC- Home Page
Petronet LNG’s impressive showing

Added by Indo American News on February 22, 2017.
Incremental expansion at Petronet LNG’s Dahej terminal to 17.5mt is expected to be completed by fiscal year 2019.

Shares of Petronet LNG Ltd have increased an impressive three-fifths so far this fiscal year.

Shortage of domestically produced gas leading to better demand prospects for liquefied natural gas (LNG) is what has fundamentally propelled the company’s stock upwards.

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com

