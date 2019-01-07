Photos: Newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are back from their honeymoon

Post ‘ Simmba ‘ release, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone headed for their honeymoon. The couple went to Sri Lanka last weekend and enjoyed a romantic time together. Ranveer Singh even celebrated Deepika’s 32nd birthday. They didn’t share any picture from their honeymoon and soon as the photos of them from the airport surfaced on the social media, they went viral in no time.

In these photos, we can see the lovebirds in a casual cool look. Deepika donned a black tank top and black high-waisted pants with sneakers and black sunglasses. Ranveer Singh Ranveer wore a white T-Shirt and brown cargo pants with a blue denim jacket. The couple was snapped walking hand-in-hand while exiting the airport.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com