‘Playing With Fire’: India Gets Complaint From China – And A Warning

Don't use Taiwan to taunt Beijing, state-run Chinese paper warns India.

China has lodged a diplomatic protest with India over a visit by a parliamentary delegation from Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

China considers Taiwan a wayward province, with no right to formal diplomatic ties with other countries.

