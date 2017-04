PM Modi asks BJP leaders to work for poor Muslims, slams Oppn over EVM row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked fellow BJP members and supporters on Sunday to reach out to poor Muslims and marginalised sections of society, and accused the Opposition of finding fault with the electronic voting machine (EVM) ahead of municipal polls in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the BJP national executive meeting in the Odisha capital.

Credit:www.hindustantimes.com