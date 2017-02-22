PM Modi asks US to have ‘far-sighted’ view on H-1B visas for skilled workers
File photo of Mark Zuckerberg (L), founder and CEO of Facebook, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Indian PM on Feb 21, 2017, urged the US to have a “balanced and farsighted perspective” on the movement of skilled professionals.(Reuters File )
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the United States on Tuesday to keep an open mind on admitting skilled Indian workers, in comments that pushed back against Republican President Donald Trump’s “America First” rhetoric on jobs.
Modi’s comments reflected concern that India’s $150 billion IT services industry would suffer if the United States curbs the visas, known as H-1B, it relies on to send its software experts to the United States on project work.
