PM Modi bats for Aadhaar, claims it bolstered India’s development and curbed corruption

Added by Indo American News on January 29, 2018.
Saved under US South Asian
NEW DELHI:

Addressing a National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally in New Delhi, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday threw his weight behind the Aadhaar, claiming that it has added great strength to nation’s development by restraining leakages and ensuring that government money reaches the needful beneficiaries. His acclamation for Aadhaar comes at a time when it’s legality has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

The Prime Minister claimed that the introduction of Aadhaar has helped the government in saving 60,000 crore rupees in a certain number of schemes as the money earlier reached ‘wrong hands’.

Credit: indianexpress.com

