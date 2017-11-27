PM Modi bats for simultaneous polls, says conducting elections after every 4-6 months is hectic and costly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his advocacy of simultaneous Lok Sabha and state elections, saying conducting polls after every four to six months was hectic and drained the exchequer.

“Conducting the election after every 4-6 months in different states is very hectic and costly. There needs to be a wider debate on conducting the election at one time throughout the country,” the PM said during an event to mark National Law Day.

Credit: indianexpress.com