PM Modi bats for simultaneous polls, says conducting elections after every 4-6 months is hectic and costly

Added by Indo American News on November 27, 2017.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the valedictory session of the National Law Day function in New Delhi on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his advocacy of simultaneous Lok Sabha and state elections, saying conducting polls after every four to six months was hectic and drained the exchequer.

“Conducting the election after every 4-6 months in different states is very hectic and costly. There needs to be a wider debate on conducting the election at one time throughout the country,” the PM said during an event to mark National Law Day.

