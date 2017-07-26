PM Modi conducts aerial survey, takes stock of situation in flood-hit Gujarat
Prime Minister Narenrda Modi undertakes aerial survey in flood-affected parts of Gujarat. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@PMOIndia)
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took stock of the situation in the flood-affected Banaskantha and Patan districts in north Gujarat, where thousands of people are stranded due to incessant rains.+
After landing in Ahmedabad in the afternoon, PM Modi conducted an aerial survey of the flooded areas in the state.
