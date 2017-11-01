PM Modi hails India’s ‘historic jump’ in ‘Ease of Doing Business’ ranking, vows to scale greater economic growth

Hailing India’s significant jump in World Bank’s ‘ease of doing business’ ranking, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stated that the “historic jump” in the index is the “outcome of all-round and muti-sectoral reform” push of his government.

In the latest edition of the World Bank’s global rankings, India climbed a significant 30 places to rank 100th on the back of a slew of reforms in taxation, licensing, investor protection and bankruptcy resolution. The latest development comes a major boost for the Modi-led government, who has been facing flak for the ‘hasty’ implementation of the Goods and Services Tax and demonetisation from the Opposition.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com