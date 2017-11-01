Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page
Texas Renaissance Festival- Home Page

PM Modi hails India’s ‘historic jump’ in ‘Ease of Doing Business’ ranking, vows to scale greater economic growth

Added by Indo American News on November 1, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the time has never been easier to do business in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the time has never been easier to do business in India.

Hailing India’s significant jump in World Bank’s ‘ease of doing business’ ranking, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stated that the “historic jump” in the index is the “outcome of all-round and muti-sectoral reform” push of his government.

In the latest edition of the World Bank’s global rankings, India climbed a significant 30 places to rank 100th on the back of a slew of reforms in taxation, licensing, investor protection and bankruptcy resolution. The latest development comes a major boost for the Modi-led government, who has been facing flak for the ‘hasty’ implementation of the Goods and Services Tax and demonetisation from the Opposition.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *