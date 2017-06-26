‘PM Modi must raise H-1B visa issue with Donald Trump’: Indians in US

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi must raise the contentious H-1B visa issue besides defence cooperation and terrorism during his first bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump, members of the Indian community said here today.

Modi, who arrived in the US capital today, was welcomed with loud cheers and applause by a group of people from the Indian community that was waiting outside the Willard InterContinental Hotel to catch a glimpse of the Indian leader.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com