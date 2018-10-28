TRF Home Page
Royal – Home Page

PM Modi on two-day visit to Japan, holds informal talks with Shinzo Abe

Added by Indo American News on October 28, 2018.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, shakes hands with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Yamanakako village, Yamanashi prefecture, Sunday. (Suo Takekuma/Kyodo News via AP)

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, shakes hands with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Yamanakako village, Yamanashi prefecture, Sunday. (Suo Takekuma/Kyodo News via AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo late Saturday night for his two-day visit to Japan for the 13th India-Japan annual summit. The two countries are expected to engage on a range of issues including defence and regional security.

On his first day, PM Modi was hosted by his Japenese counterpart Shinzo Abe at his holiday villa near Lake Kawaguchi in Yamanashi. Abe, it is learnt, has never entertained a foreign leader at his private home.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

 

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *