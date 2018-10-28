PM Modi on two-day visit to Japan, holds informal talks with Shinzo Abe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo late Saturday night for his two-day visit to Japan for the 13th India-Japan annual summit. The two countries are expected to engage on a range of issues including defence and regional security.

On his first day, PM Modi was hosted by his Japenese counterpart Shinzo Abe at his holiday villa near Lake Kawaguchi in Yamanashi. Abe, it is learnt, has never entertained a foreign leader at his private home.

Credit: indianexpress.com