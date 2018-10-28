PM Modi on two-day visit to Japan, holds informal talks with Shinzo Abe
Added by Indo American News on October 28, 2018.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: Baytown, Clear Lake, Cypress, Desi news, Greater Houston, Houston, Houston Desi news, India, Indian American community, Indian News, Indians in America, Indo-American News, Katy, NRI, pearland, PM Modi, Shinzo Abe, south asia, South India, Sugar Land, Texas, USA, Washington
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, shakes hands with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Yamanakako village, Yamanashi prefecture, Sunday. (Suo Takekuma/Kyodo News via AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo late Saturday night for his two-day visit to Japan for the 13th India-Japan annual summit. The two countries are expected to engage on a range of issues including defence and regional security.
On his first day, PM Modi was hosted by his Japenese counterpart Shinzo Abe at his holiday villa near Lake Kawaguchi in Yamanashi. Abe, it is learnt, has never entertained a foreign leader at his private home.
Click here to read more…
Credit: indianexpress.com