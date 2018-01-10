PM Modi to hard sell India as investment destination at Davos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hard sell India as an investment destination at the five-day World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos, starting January 22.

He will address the inaugural plenary session at the WEF on January 23, an official release said on Tuesday. The annual meeting will be attended by 350 political leaders including over 60 heads of states. The participants will also include chief executives of the world’s most important companies and over 1,000 leaders from different walks of lives.

Credit: indianexpress.com