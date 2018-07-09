PM Modi to open Samsung factory in Noida tomorrow: One of world’s largest with 120 million units a year

NOIDA: In front are open fields with grazing cattle, to the left are under-construction residential societies and to the right is its existing facilty – this where Samsung has set up what is the world’s largest mobile factory. Not China or South Korea – and certainly not the US – the tag of housing the world’s largest mobile factory has straight away put Noida on top of the world manufacturing map when it comes to consumer electronics.

The new 35-acre Samsung Electronics facility at Sector 81 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in landing together at a quickly-prepared helipad adjacent to the factory to officially inaugurate it on Monday. One of the first electronics manufacturing facilities set up in the country in the early 1990s, the plant started by manufacturing TVs in 1997. The current mobile phone manufacturing unit was added in 2005.

Credit: indianexpress.com