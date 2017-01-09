Plaza Jewellers- Home Page
PM Modi: Worshippers of black money portraying note ban as anti-people

January 9, 2017
US South Asian
PM Narendra Modi is flanked by his Portuguese counterpart António Costa (right) and Suriname Vice-President Michael Ashwin Adhin in Bengaluru, Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Some “worshippers of black money” were projecting the November 8 demonetisation exercise carried out by the Indian government as anti-people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told over 6,000 delegates from the Indian diaspora at the inauguration of the 14th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on Sunday.

“Friends, after coming here you may have heard about and seen our efforts to tackle corruption and black money. We have taken a massive step against corruption and black money. Corruption and black money gradually erodes our political system, country, society and governance. It is unfortunate that some worshippers of black money are projecting our efforts as anti-people,” the Prime Minister said in a speech in which he thanked the diaspora for backing the government’s efforts.

Credit: www.indianexpress.com

