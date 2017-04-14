Eye Level- Home Page
PM Narendra Modi and Australia PM Malcolm Turnbull Visit Swaminarayan Akshardham, New Delhi

Added by Indo American News on April 14, 2017.
PM Narendra Modi and PM Turnbull at Swaminarayan Akshardham, New Delhi.

NEW DELHI: On Monday, April 10, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi took the visiting Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull to the Swaminarayan Akshardham in New Delhi, a grand mandir showcasing and celebrating Indian art, culture, traditions, and values; through its breathtaking stone carvings and exhibitions.

Swamis from BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha welcomed the dignitaries with a garland on behalf of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the current spiritual leader of BAPS, the creator of the mandir.

Both dignitaries first visited the Akshardham Mandir and paid respects to Bhagwan Swaminarayan by offering flowers. They then marveled at the Gajendra Pithika surrounding the main mandir. They also offered ‘abhishek’ to the murti of Nilkanth Varni (the teenage form of Bhagwan Swaminarayan), offering prayers for world peace.

Offering abhishek of Nilkanth Varni for prayers for world peace at Swaminarayan Akshardham, New Delhi.

Pujya Brahmavihari Swami explained how Swaminarayan Akshardham is a modern-day wonder created by the synergy of tradition, technology, science, and spirituality. They also learned how the late His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the former spiritual leader of BAPS, inspired thousands of volunteers and artisans to create the mandir to share the message of love, peace, tolerance, non-violence, co-existence and global harmony.

Both Prime Ministers also visited the 14-minute boat ride exhibition called Sanskruti Vihar, which showcases 10,000 years of India’s glorious culture. Mr. Turnbull was fascinated by the cultural history and contributions of India depicted in the boat ride exhibition.

Completing the visit, PM Malcolm Turnbull wrote in the visitor’s book, “This has been a very special insight into India’s history, but above all its future. Thank you so much, PM Modi.” He also tweeted, “Having a quiet chat with @narendramodi on the steps of the amazing Akshardham Temple today.” Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “Visited the magnificent Akshardham Temple with PM @TurnbullMalcolm.”

One Response to PM Narendra Modi and Australia PM Malcolm Turnbull Visit Swaminarayan Akshardham, New Delhi

  1. Mohmad Patel April 14, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Good thing to see modi and Australian primeminister vist to monument inNew Delhi But I have a question ask BAPS did any Achyrya of Laord Swaminarayan ever visted whose great great great Grandfther him self is Lord Swaminarayn. Lord Swaminarayan adopted his two brothers son and installed them as Achrya of this Samprday and BAPS has no connection to it. They have just fabricated type cult *(sect ) whch has no Connectio to Lord, for information read Shikshpatri written by the Lord and see verse # 115, 41, 207 which will tell you. This is all just business minus religion. Thanks

