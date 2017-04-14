PM Narendra Modi and Australia PM Malcolm Turnbull Visit Swaminarayan Akshardham, New Delhi

NEW DELHI: On Monday, April 10, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi took the visiting Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull to the Swaminarayan Akshardham in New Delhi, a grand mandir showcasing and celebrating Indian art, culture, traditions, and values; through its breathtaking stone carvings and exhibitions.

Swamis from BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha welcomed the dignitaries with a garland on behalf of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the current spiritual leader of BAPS, the creator of the mandir.

Both dignitaries first visited the Akshardham Mandir and paid respects to Bhagwan Swaminarayan by offering flowers. They then marveled at the Gajendra Pithika surrounding the main mandir. They also offered ‘abhishek’ to the murti of Nilkanth Varni (the teenage form of Bhagwan Swaminarayan), offering prayers for world peace.

Pujya Brahmavihari Swami explained how Swaminarayan Akshardham is a modern-day wonder created by the synergy of tradition, technology, science, and spirituality. They also learned how the late His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the former spiritual leader of BAPS, inspired thousands of volunteers and artisans to create the mandir to share the message of love, peace, tolerance, non-violence, co-existence and global harmony.

Both Prime Ministers also visited the 14-minute boat ride exhibition called Sanskruti Vihar, which showcases 10,000 years of India’s glorious culture. Mr. Turnbull was fascinated by the cultural history and contributions of India depicted in the boat ride exhibition.

Completing the visit, PM Malcolm Turnbull wrote in the visitor’s book, “This has been a very special insight into India’s history, but above all its future. Thank you so much, PM Modi.” He also tweeted, “Having a quiet chat with @narendramodi on the steps of the amazing Akshardham Temple today.” Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “Visited the magnificent Akshardham Temple with PM @TurnbullMalcolm.”