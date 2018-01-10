IAN- Home Page
PM Narendra Modi calls on PIO lawmakers to help boost India’s growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said over half the total investment into the country has come in the last three years. Photo: Mint

India attracted a record $60 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2016-17, a testimony to the success of the far-reaching initiatives implemented by the government since taking office in May 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Addressing the first Persons of Indian Origin Parliamentarians’ Conference in New Delhi, Modi also called on lawmakers from countries ranging from the US and the UK to Reunion Islands in the Indian Ocean to play the role of catalysts to boost India’s economic growth.

Credit: livemint.com

