PM Narendra Modi to launch PMJAY in Jharkhand; 22 states ready

By Abantika Ghosh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) at a public rally in Jharkhand on September 23. However, of the 29 states on board, about 22 may see rollout of the scheme.

The decision on the launch venue has been taken keeping in mind the state of preparedness of the state and also a clear directive from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) that the event should not be held in one of the three poll-bound states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Credit: indianexpress.com