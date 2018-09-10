TravelGuzs- Home Page
Hotstar – Home Page

PM Narendra Modi to launch PMJAY in Jharkhand; 22 states ready

Added by Indo American News on September 10, 2018.
Saved under Health
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File)

By Abantika Ghosh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) at a public rally in Jharkhand on September 23. However, of the 29 states on board, about 22 may see rollout of the scheme.

The decision on the launch venue has been taken keeping in mind the state of preparedness of the state and also a clear directive from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) that the event should not be held in one of the three poll-bound states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *