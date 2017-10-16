Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Police clueless on three-year-old adopted Indian girl’s disappearance in US

Added by Indo American News on October 16, 2017.
This undated photo provided by the Richardson Texas Police Department shows 3-year-old Sherin Mathews. (AP)

One week since a three-year-old Indian girl vanished during an alleged incident of bizarre late-night punishment meted out by her Indian foster father, police in Richardson are yet to find a clue as to what happened to her, US media reports said on Sunday.

Sherin Mathews vanished last Saturday after her father Wesley Mathews told police he left her outside at 3 a.m. as punishment for not drinking her milk. Mathews claimed that when he went to check on her around 3:15 am she was gone. Police said he waited five hours before reporting Sherin missing.

Credit: indianexpress.com

